Mild for today, seasonable and dry weather tomorrow and the weekend

TODAY: More clouds than sun, breezy and milder. High 56. Northwest winds 5-15mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, not as breezy. Low 40. Northwest winds 5-10mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. High 48. Northwest winds 5-15mph.

After a round of showers late last evening through early this morning, our weather for the rest of today will drier. On top of the drier conditions the day overall will be mild with highs in the middle to upper 50s. While today will not be overly sunny, there should be periods of sun mixed in with the passing cloud cover.

Friday through Sunday brings our temperatures back to seasonable levels with readings in the middle to upper 40s. More clouds do roll back into the region for Sunday afternoon, but any rain should hold off until Sunday night.

For next week things a little more active with heavier precipitation chances. Monday brings rain during the morning hours with temperatures climbing close to 50° by the afternoon. Colder weather then quickly follows for Tuesday along with windy conditions. Depending on the weather pattern that sets up for Monday and Tuesday, we may see a legitimate chance of some snow mixing with rain by next Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso