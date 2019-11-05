Mild today, but a cold blast is coming to end the week

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray PM Shower. Hi 60.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Lo 35.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Brisk. Hi 50.

Although it was mild yesterday and will be again today, the overall pattern for early November favors cooler temperatures. A cold front will move through today and ahead of it highs will be near 60 degrees again. Skies will be mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun and a stray shower is possible, but not likely. Clouds start to break apart this evening and tonight should be mainly clear and chilly. Lows will fall into the mid-30s. Tomorrow looks sunny and brisk with highs only around 50 degrees.

Clouds return ahead of another approaching front on Thursday. You may be hearing about snow for Pennsylvania at the end of the week. Parts of Pennsylvania will certainly see snow, but mainly north of Interstate 80. There is a chance that our area could get a brief period of wintry mix by Thursday evening/overnight. The best chance for any type of slush accumulation would primarily be north of Harrisburg. The mostly likely scenario: rain showers during the afternoon will transition to some wet snowflakes as the storm winds down by Thursday night. Little to no accumulation seems like the best bet right now.

After Thursday night’s front, significantly colder air arrives for Friday and Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. The cold air looks to stick around next week too.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara