TODAY: Gradual PM Clearing, Milder & Breezy. Hi 54. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Not As Cold. Lo 39. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Light Showers. Hi 56. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Hope you enjoyed the sunshine yesterday! Our weekend cool down is finished as temperatures are starting 5-10 degrees milder this morning vs. 24 hours ago. Clouds this morning will eventually give way to sunshine this afternoon as a disturbance pushes east of the region, so a sunny finish expected today!

Clouds will roll back in late tonight with highs both Monday and Tuesday in the mid-50s. A couple weak fronts will bring us occasional showers each afternoon, but only light rainfall amounts are expected. However, things have trended wetter and noticeably cooler for Wednesday as east flow, clouds, and afternoon rain keeps us in the low 40s. A warm front will lift north of the region Thursday morning, with temperatures soaring into the low 70s by the afternoon! The record high that day is 75 set back in 2017…so probably not a record, but not all that far off.

A stronger cold front will cross Thursday night, dropping highs into the 40s Friday and eventually overnight lows into the 20s Saturday morning. Despite the torch coming this week, there’s actually a chance of snow or wintry mix next Saturday as a fast-moving wave moves into colder air over-top of us. It won’t be significant, but we’ll keep watch as it could be our real shot at something interesting in weeks!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo