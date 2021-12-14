Mild today with abundant sunshine, mostly cloudy Wednesday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Hi 52. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 32. Winds: Light.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray PM Shower. Hi 47. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Today will be a near repeat of yesterday with lots of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the low 50s this afternoon. With a very dry air mass in place, we will again cool off quickly tonight with temperatures dropping into the 40s and upper 30s this evening.

A warm front will slide through Wednesday, bringing an increase in clouds and perhaps a stray shower but more importantly, much warmer air for Thursday. Much like this past Saturday, temperatures will likely soar into the low to mid-60s. A few showers will move in Thursday night with the next cold front, but rainfall won’t amount to much and we will dry out again for Friday.

We start to transition toward cooler weather by the weekend, especially by Sunday. Before that happens, another front will swing through Saturday, likely bringing a couple waves of rain throughout the day. Sunday’s highs look to drop to much more seasonable levels, which will likely have some staying power early next week. A storm is also appearing on the horizon for next Monday which, if it stays on the current track, could bring us some light snow or a wintry mix. It’s still far too early for specifics though so be sure to check back throughout the week for updates.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo