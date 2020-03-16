Mild week ahead with some rain chances

TODAY: AM Sun, Clouds Roll In. Hi 53.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Stray Shower. Lo 40.

TUESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Warmer. Hi 60.

This week will start off pretty tranquil with lots of sunshine early today. Clouds will roll in late this evening as a moisture-starved system crosses through the Commonwealth. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower 50s with the sunshine, but it will likely be overcast by this evening. A spotty shower is possible overnight, but most places will stay dry. Lows will fall to around 40 degrees.

Warmer air builds back into the region Tuesday as we begin an up-and-down pattern for the week ahead. Stray showers will be possible in the morning as the dying, moisture-starved from moves over the area. Clouds will break up late tomorrow with temperatures climbing to near 60 degrees.

Wednesday looks pleasant with highs around 60 degrees again. Showers will return Thursday with a warm front, with more showers and possibly a few thunderstorms by Friday as temperatures soar into the 70s. Right now, it appears next weekend will turn cooler but on the dry and seasonable side. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara