TODAY: AM Rain, Few PM Showers, Mild & Windy. Hi 58. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Colder & Breezy. Lo 30. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Cooler, Mostly Sunny. Hi 44. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

As of 7am, steady rain continues to move through the region. Most of us have picked up around a third of an inch of rain since midnight, but the steadiest rain should move east of Harrisburg by 9am. Everyone will see a break in the rain for mid-day, and this is when temperatures are expected to take off. Most of us should break into the upper 50s/near 60 this afternoon as southwest winds pick up between 10-20 mph, gusting over 30 at times. The cold front itself crosses mid to late-afternoon, bringing with it a brief line of showers along with gusty winds.

Behind the front, colder and breezy conditions take over tonight as temperatures tumble back into the low 30s. Winds back off for Sunday but highs will only reach the low to mid 40s as the core of this Arctic air stays north of Pennsylvania.

Temperatures should moderate again for early to mid next week but with the warmer air will come another opportunity for rain. We should see a wave of light but steady rain Tuesday with lingering showers for Wednesday. Some guidance has slowed the front, keeping it nearby through the end of the week. We’re keeping Thursday and Friday dry for now, but another round of unsettled weather is possible before we end the week. Temperatures by late-week will be near average.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo