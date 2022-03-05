TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Milder. Hi 53. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Mild! Lo 43. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Showers, Mainly During AM, Some PM Clearing & Near Record Warm. High 72.

We begin the warming trend today despite more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures will push into the low 50s this afternoon and we should finish out the afternoon with more periods of sun. However, clouds move back in late tonight as a warm front pushes through. The combination of the two will mean much milder conditions with overnight temperatures only dropping into the 40s.

A disturbance will bring us some showers along the warm front Sunday morning before gradually wrapping up by the afternoon. The bigger story will be the high temperatures as we head for the low 70s, likely tying a record high (72) set back in 1946! Monday will be another very warm day with highs near 70 but some occasional showers, most of which won’t come until the evening.

Cooler and more seasonable conditions do return by the middle of the week. An approaching system from the Gulf could bring us some rain or snow Wednesday depending on how our temperatures pan out, but it doesn’t look like anything heavy at the moment. A moderating trend will take place toward the end of next week again as we climb back into the 50s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo