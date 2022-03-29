GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Millerstown man has been charged with murder after a December 2021 fatal crash that killed a six-week-old child.

On Dec. 31, 2021, State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Ridge Road where Troopers say Kevin Kissinger was discovered to be intoxicated at the time of the crash. State Police say Kissinger placed the infant in the front seat of the vehicle and that the child was not properly restrained.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The Perry County District Attorney’s office has approved charges including murder in the third degree, homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, DUI, and other traffic offenses.

Kissinger was taken into custody on March 29 and had bail denied. He was taken to the Perry County Prison and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 1 at 9 a.m.