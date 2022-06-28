LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Daniel Wubah is the 15th President of Millersville University. To his people back home, he’s called something else.

“When I get to Ghana, they don’t call me Daniel,” said Dr. Daniel Wubah, President of Millersville University.

He’s a bit of a celebrity there.

“Being a tribal chief was one in which I was born into by virtue of the fact that I came from a royal family. It’s something I couldn’t run away from,” Dr. Daniel Wubah said.

The timing was unexpected.

“I went from being a provost at a university to becoming president and king within a year,” Dr. Wubah said.

It might seem like his life is all pomp and circumstance, but his story is one grounded in service and duty, here and in Ghana.

“As a leader I don’t sit atop of the pyramid, but I flip it over and I’m at the bottom and I’m carrying the whole community on my shoulders,” Dr. Wubah said.

His days start early.

“When I wake up here at 4 o’clock in the morning, it’s 8 o’clock already in Ghana so I’m able to conduct business, and reach out to counsel of elders to find out what is going on daily basis. Then I start my work as a president,” he said.

As the crisis manager and the overseer of the finances, Dr. Wubah fills a lot of roles, dealing with marriage issues, property issues and disagreements between families.

“I’m the final arbiter of any intractable challenge that tribe faces,” Dr. Wubah said.

While the road hasn’t been easy, Wubah’s goal is to make other people’s lives better.