Millions of dollars in aid available for struggling Pennsylvania dairy farmers

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The commonwealth is trying to deliver millions of dollars of relief money to struggling dairy farmers, but time is running out to apply.

John Hess has owned Jobo Holstein Dairy Farm in Gettysburg for decades now, and like other farmers, his business has taken a hit from the pandemic.

“Dairy farmers are struggling,” Hess said. “Restaurants tried to open up and they’re not being very successful. It looks like a lot of them are going out of business. Schools aren’t starting up as normal, so that’s going to affect our sales.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture set aside $15 million from the CARES Act specifically to give to dairy farmers who need help. On Friday, they announced they still have $13.5 million left to give out.

Farmers can apply to receive $1,500 grants until the deadline on Sept. 30.

Hess plans to apply, although he doesn’t expect the money to change much. “It’s not a lifesaver. It’s a nice gesture, but it will not save too many people I don’t think.”

He and his family-owned farm are facing a very uncertain future.

“What’s devastating is the fact that we do not know what’s going to transpire in the next year, next six months,” Hess said.

For now, all they can do is keep working and hope for the best.

“We’ve had other trying times. They’re part of doing business. You basically do the best you can to get through them,” Hess said. “Hopefully at the other end, we see some better times. Gotta have faith.”

Although Hess says relief money alone won’t save farmers — what will help is community support through buying local groceries straight from Pennsylvania farms.