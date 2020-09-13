Milton Hershey’s Founders Hall turns 50

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — An iconic building on the Milton Hershey School campus and in the Hershey community turned 50 Sunday.

Founders Hall opened September 13, 1970.

It’s currently the home of the auditorium, the high school dining rooms, administrative offices and the visitors center.

Back in the 1960s, the architect team was a husband and wife from Landisville, Lancaster County.

It took three years to build the hall.

Once the project was complete, it was the school’s first gathering spot on an otherwise spread-out campus.

“It’s not just the importance of a building, but it was all of the programs and improvements that the school made during the 1960s,” said Susan Alger, the Milton Hershey School history coordinator.

The building is currently closed to the public as it’s undergoing renovations. Those should be finished in November.