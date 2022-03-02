CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Cumberland County dentist’s office is getting off the ground with help from the Pennsylvania Minority Business Development Authority.

Smile Haus Pediatric Dentistry is getting a $150,000 loan to buy dental chairs and other equipment. The loans are specifically targeted to businesses owned by minorities, women, and other under-represented groups.

“Definitely it takes away the sleepless nights, the anxiety and the nervousness that comes and then the uncertainty that comes with running a business,” Nana Odoom, owner of the Smile Haus said.



The loan also has a job creation requirement. Smilehaus will be creating 14 full-time jobs over the next three years.