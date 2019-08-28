Missing Adams County children found safe in Florida

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police said the two children from Adams County reported missing were found safe in Florida.

State police filed an arrest warrant for their mother, 26-year-old Lacey Kelly on Tuesday. She is charged with interfering with the custody of a child and concealing the whereabouts of a child.

According to a criminal complaint, Kelly did not have custody of the 2-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy. They were in physical and legal custody of Adams County Children and Youth Services but live with someone else.

abc27 News is no longer identifying the children because they were found safe.

Kelly is accused of picking up the children for visitation on Sunday and not returning. The person who the children live with told police that she was not answering her phone and wasn’t at home.

When the children were reported missing investigators believed they were with Kelly and her boyfriend Damien Highlander.

State Police did not say if the children were found with Kelly.