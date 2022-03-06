UPDATE: As of 9:40 am, Donald Begalke has been found safe.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 79-year-old Donald Begalke.

State Police say Begalke was last seen in the area of Wayne Road in Guilford Township on March 6 at 2:30 a.m.

Officials say Begalke may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Begalke’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.