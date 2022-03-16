LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Bureau of Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 36-year-old Gregory Eshbach, who has not been seen by his family since March 9.

Eshbach’s family placed a welfare check call and missing person report on March 14.

Eshbach is described as 5’6”, 200lbs, last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Eshbach should call their local police department or contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300