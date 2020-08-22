Missing woman not found during weekend search of rural Lancaster County

EAST EARL, Pa. (WHTM) — Around 600 trained search and rescue volunteers spent most of the day looking for a missing woman in rural Lancaster County but did not find her.

Police believe Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, was kidnapped by Justo Smoker two months ago

Smoker is in the Lancaster County Prison but Stotzfoos has not been found.

On Saturday, crews searched 2.5 square miles in East Earl and West Earl townships. They worked from 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.

State Police said they are still following leads around the clock. They said will continue to look for Stotzfoos as a community.

Middle Creek Search and Rescue led the search. State Police, FBI, East Lampeter Township Police and other local law enforcement helped.