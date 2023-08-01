FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Dorothy Moreland, 78, in Franklin County.

State Police say Moreland was last seen in the area of N. Antrim Way and W. Baltimore Street in Greencastle Borough around 12 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Police believe Moreland may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Moreland is described as 5’7 with grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses with red pants, a jacket, a shirt, and black shoes.

State Police believe she’s driving a maroon 2019 Chrysler Pacifica with a Pennsylvania tag ending in 3707.

Anyone with information on Moreland’s where about is asked to call 911 or State Police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.