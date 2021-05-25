Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine safe for ages 12 and over

(WHTM) — After testing the vaccine on 3,700 individuals between the ages of 12 and 17, Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children as young as 12-years-old.

In the clinical trials, Moderna says the vaccine has 100% effectiveness just two weeks after the second dose. There are no reported serious safety issues at this time.

“Moderna is going to submit its data to the FDA in early June and then the FDA will independently review it and make their own decision as to whether or not they will give it emergency use authorization,” Dr. Jennifer Ashton said.

As of Tuesday, May 25, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only one approved in the United States for children ages 12 and over.