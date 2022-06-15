Summer break has only just begun, but parents might already be looking for ways to entertain their kids.

Regal Cinemas is bringing back its popular Summer Movie Express program. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, they’ll play two different kids movies and tickets are just $2. Both movies play on both mornings, so you can check one out on Tuesday and see the other selection on Wednesday.

Participating locally are the Regal Harrisburg, Regal Lebanon Valley and Regal West Manchester. The program is now underway at all three locations. Among the movies being offered this summer are titles like Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Boss Baby: A Family Business, Trolls World Tour and Sing 2.

The $2 price tag goes for both children and adults.

Showtimes and movie schedules vary by lcoation, so it’s best to check the website before heading to the theater.

For more information, click here.

