If you’re looking for ways to get your family to eat more fresh fruits and veggies, summer is a great time to start.

But how can we incorporate summer produce into our diets in ways that will get our families excited to eat it?

“Summer produce is definitely delicious and nutritious…meaning you’re getting your fiber, your vitamins, your minerals, your antioxidants,” said Joni Rampolla, dietician with The Giant Company.

At breakfast, Rampolla says you and the kids can make mini pancake stackers with strawberries and whipped cream. You can also let the kids choose a nut butter to spread on their mini pancakes.

You can also make breakfast pizza, like one with scrambled eggs, chicken and apple sausage, bell peppers and mushrooms. Another recipe is a basil pesto breakfast pizza with peas, asparagus and an egg. See the recipes for these pizzas below.

You can incorporate produce into drinks, like adding a strawberry and basil to lemonade, a lemon and rosemary to iced tea, or freezing berries into ice cubes and adding them into flavored seltzers.

You can have your family assemble veggie kabobs and choose the produce they like to eat. The grill is also a great way to cook vegetables and fruits.

“Grilling your vegetables brings out the sweetness and the flavor and you can use them as a side dish or toss them in a pasta salad or a quinoa salad,” Rampolla said. “Use them in a variety of different ways once they’re already grilled.”

GIANT Dietitian’s Summer Produce Breakfast Pizza

1-GIANT wheat pizza dough ball (divided into 4 equal parts for 4 personal pizzas or leave whole if want one pizza)

½ cup basil pesto

½ cup chopped asparagus spears (about 4 spears)

½ cup frozen petite peas

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded (divided: 3/4 cup and topping of ¼ cup)

4 eggs

Salt and Pepper to taste