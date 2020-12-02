Mommy Minute: Lower Paxton Township to hold Santa letter drop event this Friday

This year the holidays undoubtedly look a little different. There’s no sitting on Santa’s lap and no big holiday parties.

Instead of the traditional tree lighting ceremony at the Friendship Center in Lower Paxton Township, they’re now holding a drive-by event where kids can drop off their letters to Santa. The letters will be placed in a mailbox and sent to the North Pole.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to wave from a distance. The police and fire departments will be there to celebrate and kids will get a craft and a sweet treat.

The police department will also be collecting unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items for their annual holiday drive.

The event is free and open to everyone, regardless of whether they live in Lower Paxton Township or not. Organizers say they just want to offer something special in a year full of challenges.

“We’ll keep it as COVID friendly as we can, but just be able to enjoy the holiday and enjoy getting outside and that’s what we need the most this year,” said Barb Guarente of Lower Paxton Parks and Recreation.

The Santa Stop and Donation Drop will be held at the Friendship Center this Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. It’s rain or shine and located at 5000 Commons Drive in suburban Harrisburg.