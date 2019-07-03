Mommy Minute: ‘Lunch at the Library’ helps to combat summer hunger

The Dauphin County Library System is trying to make sure that no child goes hungry this summer by inviting them to Lunch at the Library.

The bagged lunches are provided by the Dauphin County Technical School and the Central Pa. Food Bank.

From now through August 16, kids 18 and under can stop by the library and enjoy a nutritious lunch, no questions asked.

The lunch service does enhance some of the existing programs, but it’s also a way to combat real hunger in the county by reaching out to those kids who rely on school lunches for their meals during the school year.

“We get some families that stay after storytime and it’s great to see them where before it was we have to go home and get lunch,” said Josh Bell, youth services manager. “Well now they stay at the library a little bit longer and they have lunch and then we do get…the kids that are going pretty much without a lunch if we weren’t providing that to them.”

To find out when your branch serves Lunch at the Library, click here.