Rates are on the rise for health problems associated with pregnancy. An estimated one in five pregnancies are affected by adverse outcomes and now researchers say that may affect your risk for stroke later in life.

A study from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars Sinai found that women who experience adverse pregnancy outcomes have a higher risk of stroke in their lifetime, and at younger ages.

Adverse pregnancy outcomes include things such as gestational diabetes, hypertension, preeclampsia, or preterm birth.

They also found that women with two or more pregnancies affected by adverse outcomes had a two-fold higher increase of stroke, compared to women with one uncomplicated pregnancy.

The researchers say that lifestyle interventions such as a healthy diet or increased physical activity can reduce the risk of pregnancy related complications.

They also note that women on hormone treatment can also lower their risk for stroke by not smoking, limiting alcohol intake, and staying hydrated.

There are also medications that may help, so be sure to speak to your doctor to determine the best way to lower your risk.

For more information, click here.

