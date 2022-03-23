Children born prematurely have a higher risk of health complications, including potential problems with brain development. Another possible hindrance; more technology and more screen time.

A study by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Chlid Health and Human Development evaluated more than 400 children to determine if there was an association between extreme prematurity, high screen time use and poorer early school outcomes. Researchers evaluated 414 children born between 24 and 28 weeks gestation, from February of 2005 to February of 2009. Their development tracked through routine visits and developmental screenings until they were between six and seven years old.

Children were classified as either high screen time users with more than two hours a day, or low screen time users with less than two hours a day, based on guidelines from the American Association of Pediatrics. The presence of televisions and computers in the bedroom and cognitive and behavioral outcomes in elementary school was also studied.

Extremely premature children with high screen time use had poorer outcomes in cognition, executive function and behavior by age six and seven, compared to low screen time users. The study also found an association between high screen time use and being overweight.

