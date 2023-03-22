Many people are still struggling to make ends meet at the grocery store. SNAP benefits are down and inflation is up.

GIANT nutritionist Shanna Shultz says one way to help is to plan ahead.

“Always pick up our circular and try to use that when you’re planning your meals for the week, so you know what’s on sale and you plan your meals around that so you can budget better,” Shultz said.

If something your family enjoys goes on sale, try to stock up. Buy smart ingredients that can last for a while in the pantry or freezer. Look for extended Bonus Buys that will be on sale for longer than a week.

Shultz also says you should keep recipes simple; five ingredients or less. That will signficantly cut down on excess spending on things you might not use often.

And look for GIANT’s meal deal, where you can buy one product and get the rest of the meals for free. For example, you could buy a $7 package of chicken thighs and receive carrots, celery, egg noodles and broth free of charge to make chicken noodle soup. Weekly deals can be found in the store’s circular.

Check discount racks in the produce section and in the meat aisle, look for yellow stickers.

“That means that this is meat that’s going out today or tomorrow,” Shultz said. “So this is at a reduced price. Take it home and use it that day or put it in the freezer. It’s a great way to stock up your freezer to have things on hand.”

Those yellow meat stickers promise a discount of at least 30 percent.

For more information about GIANT’s meals using five ingredients or less, click here.