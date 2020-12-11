Monitoring two developing storms for Monday & Wednesday next week

The ABC27 Weather team continues to monitor an active weather pattern for next week. We know that this weekend will be seasonably mild. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s Saturday and near those numbers Sunday. After the weekend is when the pattern gets very interesting. Here is what we know so far:
- Monday’s coastal storm originally looked to stay south of the region. Over the last 24-36 hours the forecast guidance has brought the storm track farther north and west. This is not a long-lasting storm for the Mid-Atlantic, it is more of a quick hitter before heading out to the sea. A light mix of rain, sleet, and snow is possible locally. Temperatures may be a bit too high to bring widespread snow given how warm the weekend will be. It is not impossible to snow Monday, but the timing would have work out and the snowfall rates would have to ramp up to overcome the warm air at the ground. The track of this storm will likely influence the track of the trailing storm that arrives Wednesday.
- Tuesday features a critical part of the forecast. High pressure building in from the northwest could set the stage for a larger winter storm system on Wednesday. The current look of the positioning of this high over the Northeast would allow colder air to settle in just as the next storm takes shape.
- Wednesday morning starts cloudy, but if the current projections are correct a steady snow will develop Wednesday afternoon and evening. This period of snow could continue overnight into Thursday morning, unless warm air from the south changes the snow over to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain. *There is much more snow potential with Wednesday’s storm compared to Monday’s storm.
- Important factors to keep in mind: the cold air will dictate if snow is possible Monday and Wednesday. Wednesday appears more favorable based on Tuesday’s high pressure system arriving. And the track of Monday’s system could give us some insight on how Wednesday could shape up.
- We will have more updates throughout the weekend, but in the meantime you can see a couple of snapshots below that show what the models think could come together. Notice even this forecast guidance shows a pretty big difference in precipitation type between the storms with Monday showing more rain than wintry precipitation. Wednesday features that higher snow potential as mentioned above.