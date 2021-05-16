More clouds, some afternoon showers today

TODAY: More Clouds Than Sun, Scattered PM Showers. Hi 72. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: An Evening Shower, Then Partial Clearing. Lo 52. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Passing Clouds, A Stray PM Shower. Hi 71. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

A disturbance will swing through the state today, spreading clouds into central PA and eventually some showers by this afternoon. It will not be a washout by any means, but slightly higher coverage of showers expected when compared to Saturday, especially east of Harrisburg. Highs will be seasonable in the low 70s with variable winds through the afternoon.

Any leftover showers will end after sunset, and skies will clear out overnight. Seasonable conditions are expected with overnight lows dropping to near 50. A stray shower could develop Monday under weak energy aloft, but most will stay dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A big warming trend is expected as we head into the middle and end of the week. A strong ridge of high pressure will build overhead and that will allow warmth to pump north. This will start Tuesday as highs rebound to near 80, and then into the mid-80s we go for Wednesday and Thursday! 90 degrees is not out of the question for some places by the start of next weekend. Some weak waves will swing around the ridge and that could allow for a stray afternoon shower or a storm by late-week, but overall, lots of dry and warm weather expected over the next 7 days as we quickly gear toward summer!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo