Labor Day looks damp with off and on rain most of the day...

TODAY: More Clouds Than Sun, More Humid. Hi 88. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 70. Winds: Light.

SATURDAY: Humid, Few PM Storms Mainly North of Hbg. Hi 88. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Yesterday was a decent September day with seasonably mild conditions and low humidity. The mugginess gradually creeps back in today as we tap into a southeast flow. There will also be plenty of clouds that stream in ahead of a cold front from the west. There should be periods of sun this afternoon, but it won’t be as bright as Friday.

The front bears down on us Sunday…bringing the chance for a few pop-up storms by the afternoon but mainly north and west of Harrisburg. Most of the day will be dry. By Sunday night, showers are expected to become more numerous as the front stalls over the area. The forecast for Labor Day doesn’t look great for outdoor plans with off an on rain expected most of the day. It won’t be an all-day washout, but it will be damp with temperatures struggling to get out of the 70s. In terms of rainfall, a half inch to an inch of rain looks to be a good bet for most of us.

The stalled front will take its time exiting the area next week, with lingering showers expected on Tuesday and gradual clearing Wednesday. The exact timing of system’s departure is still in question but there’s pretty good confidence we should be dry by Wednesday. The rest of next week looks quiet but it will remain warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s. Summer not going anywhere anytime soon!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo