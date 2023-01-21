TODAY: More Clouds Than Sun. Hi 42. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Calm. Lo 28.

SUNDAY: PM Snow/Rain Showers. Hi 42. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

Today will feature stubborn clouds but it will be dry as temperatures head for the low 40s this afternoon. Clouds held temperatures from falling much overnight so we’ll be above average again. As skies clear later in the day, lows tonight should dip down into the upper 20s/near 30 degrees. The next system will begin to spread in clouds late tonight.

Recent trends have been for a warmer solution. Snow showers will move in Sunday afternoon but for most areas south of I-81, we expect a fairly quick transition to mainly rain showers. Snow will linger longest north and west of Harrisburg but even for our typical colder regions, we don’t expect the snow to last long. It’s possible rain showers switch back over to a brief period of snow showers first thing Monday morning but with temperatures above freezing, impacts to travel is not expected. This system exits Monday morning with mostly cloudy and breezy conditions for the afternoon.

Sunday’s timeline

There’s another system showing up for Wednesday. This one could have a little more cold air to work with which means we start out as a period of steady snow Wednesday morning. We should switch over to all rain by mid-day though as warmer air floods north again. Behind the storm, temperatures hang out near seasonable averages toward the end of next week with a cold front swinging through Friday. Winter is starting to finally wake up, but no significant snow on the horizon yet!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo