More clouds than sun today, turning breezy and mild this afternoon

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray PM Shower & Breezy. Hi 67. Winds: NW 10-20, Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing, Turning Cool. Lo 40. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Seasonable & Breezy. Hi 65. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

An area of low pressure is sliding just southeast of the Mid-state this morning, bringing an end to the steady rain from west to east. Clouds will slowly give way to a mix of clouds and sun, but overall clouds will win out the day. A front passing through this afternoon may provide for a brief shower or two, but more noticeably the winds will kick up with gusts to 30 mph possible. It will be mild with highs in the upper 60s.

Slow clearing will take place tonight and that will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s by first thing Monday morning. Despite the cool air, elevated winds of 10-15 mph overnight should prevent any frost concerns, but any sensitive vegetation should be kept inside. Monday will offer plenty of sun and seasonable high temperatures in the mid-60s. A strong ridge of high pressure will build overhead for mid-week, allowing temperatures to soar into the mid-80s by Wednesday! An unsettled pattern will return though for late-week, with periodic showers and cooler temps by next weekend.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo