TODAY: Mostly cloudy, colder and breezy. High 46.

TONIGHT: Overcast sky, dry. Low 31.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, stray rain/snow showers by evening. High 44.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, stray rain/snow showers. High. 44.

Overnight more clouds and cooler air pushed into the Midstate. Unfortunately this spells an end to the blue sky and sunshine from our Friday. A consistent breeze from the north and northwest will keep things colder with highs stuck today in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Tonight likely drops below freezing leading to a chilly start to Sunday.

Moving into New Year’s Eve we do expect some light rain or snow showers by Sunday evening. Similar to many storm systems lately this should not produce a lot of moisture. Just be aware of the possibility of some damp weather as we welcome the new year, but it should not be a major issue. Clouds then linger into New Year’s Day.

The start of 2024 remains generally quiet. As we head into mid January, the weather will become more active, so we will have to see if we can finally receive our first measurable snowfall of the winter. Have a safe and happy New Year and we will have more information on January’s weather as we start 2024.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso