More downpours and t-storms today, drying out again this weekend

TODAY: Scattered Showers & PM T-Storms. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray T-Storm. Lo 72.

FRIDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray Shower. Hi 90.

A few scattered showers are around this morning in a very muggy and tropical environment. Expect plenty of clouds today with little sunshine able to break through. If the sun does manage to show itself, it will only help to destabilize the atmosphere ahead of a cold front close to Central PA. Therefore, storms are likely to develop again this afternoon, similar to yesterday, with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts the main threat. The overall severe weather threat today remains low. Downpours could be ongoing tonight with lows in the 70s. While most of tomorrow looks dry, the front lingers close enough that a stray shower could be possible, especially in the southern tier. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90s today and tomorrow as the heat wave continues.

The weekend will be dry with more heat and humidity. Sunday looks particularly hot with heat index values likely in the triple digits again. Early next week will feature another surge in the heat with mid to upper 90s possible ahead of a stronger front Monday and Tuesday. Storm chances will increase until cooler, drier air builds in for mid-week. A break from the worst of the heat looks to be in sight, though it may not last long! Temperatures may finally drop out of the 90s by next Wednesday. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara