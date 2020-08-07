More downpours today, drier for the weekend

TODAY: Scattered Downpours & T-Storms. Hi 84.

TONIGHT: Downpours & T-Storms. Lo 67.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower. Hi 86.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Hi 89.

The slow-moving front responsible for the stray showers and storms yesterday will also hang close to the region today. Clouds will be stubborn at times on this Friday with a few showers in the morning, and a few scattered downpours and t-storms by late afternoon and evening. We don’t expect many areas of heavy rain, and some places may end up with no rain at all. Highs for Friday will be in the mid-80s. An east flow and high humidity could mean isolated heavy rains and flash flooding thanks to recent rains this week. No widespread problems are anticipated, however. Downpours and t-storms could continue overnight with lows in the 60s.

The weekend will feature drier weather with plenty of sunshine and more heat. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s, but with manageable humidity. The humidity will return early next week with daily storm chances and highs in the lower 90s. The muck is back next week my friends! Get ready for the dog days of summer!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara