More downpours today, staying humid

TODAY: Humid, Occasional Downpours. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Humid, Scattered Showers. Lo 70.

SATURDAY: AM Showers, Then Hazy Sun & Humid. Hi 90.

SUNDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 92.

Strong to severe thunderstorms last night caused wind damage for certain parts of the region last evening, especially in Cumberland and York Counties. The unsettled pattern continues today with high humidity and more afternoon downpours and t-storms. Much like yesterday, the nature of these downpours will be widely scattered, so many hours will be dry. Highs will again reach the mid-80s but it will feel fairly oppressive. Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers and lows around 70 degrees.

Saturday will start off cloudy with spotty showers. There could be a pop-up storm in the afternoon, but the rest of the day should be dry in most places. We continue with the theme of spotty showers or t-storms into early next week as a front remains stalled nearby. As another cold front approaches from the north next Tuesday and Wednesday, thunderstorm chances will increase before dry air finally builds in by next Thursday. A heatwave looks to be coming early next week as highs likely reach the low to mid-90s starting tomorrow. In summary, the pattern looks hot, humid, and unsettled through the middle part of next week. It won’t be raining all the time though so keep those outdoor plans on and download our free weather app to track any showers or storms that develop. Enjoy the weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara