More humid and unsettled today and tomorrow

TODAY: Scattered PM Showers & T-Storms. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 63.

SATURDAY: Scattered PM Showers & T-Storms. Hi 82.

The upper low that has plagued the east coast for much of this week will finally start to lift through today. The weather turns more humid today and tomorrow with afternoon and evening showers and t-storms. Both today and tomorrow will feel muggy with plenty of clouds and peeks of sun. While severe t-storms aren’t expected, the main threat from any that do form will be localized downpours. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the lower 80s.

Father’s Day still brings the threat for a pop-up t-storm in the afternoon, but the storms don’t look to be as widespread. Hopefully, you can get your outdoor plans and cookouts in for Dad on the dry side of things. Monday looks to be a repeat of Sunday as temperatures climb even higher early next week. 90° is on the table by Tuesday and a cold front will bear down on Central PA bringing more scattered t-storms Tuesday and Wednesday before things calm down a bit toward the end of next week. We’ll keep you posted! Enjoy your Father’s Day weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara