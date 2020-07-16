More humid today with a few evening t-storms around

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray T-Storm Late. Hi 87. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers & T-Storms, Muggy. Lo 72. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Stray T-Storm, Hot & Humid. Hi 93.

Yesterday marked the 9th day in July that temperatures have hit or exceeded 90°. The nice part about the first half of this week is that despite the warmth, the humidity has remained under control. However, winds shifted to the east overnight, and the mugginess will return today. Clouds and the humidity will be on the increase during this Thursday ahead. A few light stray showers can’t be ruled out in the morning, but otherwise, we can expect a slightly cooler day (highs still in the 80s!) with mainly dry conditions. Chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will increase later in the day, however, the main action with rain and t-storms will be over western PA. The best chance for some showers or t-storms looks to come over the western counties near or just after sunset. Showers and t-storms will continue overnight with muggy conditions and lows in the 70s.

A stray storm will likely pop-up tomorrow afternoon, mainly SE of Harrisburg. Most of tomorrow will be dry and hot and humid. Friday and the weekend will feature more 90°+ heat. By early next week an approaching front brings the chances for a few storms as the heat likely reaches a peak, but more 90° heat will likely be on its heels as this hot month continues. In fact, the mid-90s appear likely from Sunday through the first part of next week. Find some ways to stay cool! Rain continues to look limited, but daily storm chances return next week too.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara