More humid today with a few storms possible this evening

TODAY: More Humid With Morning Showers, Few Evening Storms. High 85. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Evening Storms, Muggy. Low 74. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Hot and Humid, Stray PM Storms. High 91.

Hopefully you took advantage of the nice and comfortable day yesterday, because the humidity returns today along with the chance for a few storms. Scattered showers are moving through the area early this morning, but should wind down as we head past sunrise. It will likely take until this afternoon for the low clouds to clear out, but when that does happen, the atmosphere should destabilize enough for scattered storm development this evening. The coverage of storms is a bit tricky today with most guidance keeping the most widespread activity west and north of our area, but with a warm front stationed over-top the Mid-state, the opportunity is certainly there. Ingredients are in place for any storm that does pop to become strong to severe. Any showers should diminish after midnight.

This work week will feature plenty of what we’ve been used to…persistent heat and humidity. A Bermuda high will strengthen, keeping a southwest wind going into our area, with daily high temperatures expected to reach around 90 degrees. At times, heat indices will again push into the upper 90s. In terms of rain chances, the building ridge means storm development will likely be sparse but not negligible for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday afternoon.

A cold front will approach the Mid-state by the start of next week, increasing storm chances a bit by next Saturday afternoon. In the meantime, expect hot days and very muggy nights with lows each day in the low to mid 70s!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo