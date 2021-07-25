More humid today with a few storms

TODAY: More Humid, Stray Showers, Storms. Hi 90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 72. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Less Humid. Hi 91. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

A warm front passed through the Mid-state overnight, increasing clouds as well as the humidity. All eyes will be on a cold front today as it approaches from Lake Erie, offering at least the chance for some thunderstorms. Anytime between mid-morning and mid-afternoon is fair game for a shower or storm today, but coverage looks spotty at best due to weak lift and plenty of dry air aloft. Still, any storm that can become sustained is capable of being strong with gusty winds the primary threat. The threat for rain will end by this afternoon as drier air moves in overnight.

Monday and Tuesday will be hot days but with noticeably less humidity than today. A few clouds can be expected early Monday, otherwise expect lots of sunshine as we kick off the new work week.

A storm or two is possible Wednesday as a weak disturbance swings through Pennsylvania, although a better chance for storms can be expected Thursday with our next cold front. This will likely offer the best opportunity for rain in the next 7 days as we’re back to dry weather to kick off next weekend. Highs both Friday and Saturday will be in the 80s with low humidity and sunshine expected!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo