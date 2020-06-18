More humid with light showers today

TODAY: Stray Light Showers, More Humid. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 62.

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 80.

The upper low over the Carolinas will lift northward today and draw moisture into Central PA. It will be more cloudy, more humid, and damper today than it has been so far this week. Expect occasional light showers with little rain to show for it today. The humidity will be slightly higher with high temperatures around 80°. Tonight will be muggy with mostly cloudy skies and lows staying in the 60s.

Today will be the start of a pattern change for our area. It will become more summery over the next several days with unsettled and humid weather the norm right through next week. Tomorrow and Saturday will feature scattered showers and t-storms with highs in the lower 80s and humid conditions. T-storms don’t look to reach severe thresholds at this time, but heavy rain is a possibility in training storms and that will be the biggest threat through the first part of the weekend.

By Father’s Day, storm activity looks to be more isolated and while it will remain humid, showers and t-storms should be as widespread. That’s good news for any Father’s Day picnics or cookouts planned. Next week stays unsettled with a cold front bearing down on the area by Tuesday. This means more scattered showers and t-storms through the middle of next week. Summer officially begins on Saturday at 5:43pm and the weather will start acting like it.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara