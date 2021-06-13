More humid with scattered storms this evening, a few may be strong

TODAY: Scattered Late-Day Storms, Mainly West Of Harrisburg. High 80. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Evening Storms, Muggy. Low 67. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Warmer, Scattered Evening Storms. High 84. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

We’re waking up to a lot of clouds again this morning as a light wind continues out of the south-southeast. A small cluster of showers and storms over northwest PA should dissipate as it approaches the Mid-state, but may be a focal point for storm development later today.

Some peeks of sun are expected during the afternoon which should allow the atmosphere to destabilize. With stronger dynamics/ingredients ahead of a disturbance arriving this evening, the best chance for storms is expected to be after 4pm, especially west of the Susquehanna River. A few storms could contain gusty winds before ending after midnight. For afternoon plans, western counties are favored to see this scattered storms earlier with chances for rain increasing by 6-9 PM for Harrisburg, York, Lebanon, and Lancaster.

Monday will feature mainly dry weather but a secondary front will roll through during the evening, which will lead to a few more storms. With a similar setup to today, a strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the mid-80s before skies clear for Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be pleasant with high pressure settling in delivering lots of sunshine, slightly cooler than normal highs, and low humidity! We’ll start to heat up again as we head toward the start of next weekend, but humidity looks to remain in check. Overall, it’ll be a much more tolerable week than last.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo