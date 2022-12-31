TODAY: Cloudy with showers between 2pm-10pm. High 52.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers (mostly ahead of 10 pm). Lo 45.

SUNDAY: Clearing skies and breezy. High 53.

Increasing clouds and mild weather continue today. We will not be as warm as yesterday- that will be hard to top as some areas hit the mid-60s with afternoon sunshine! The morning hours are dry though today despite mostly cloudy/overcast skies.

Most of the steady rain today should fall during the afternoon and early evening (2pm-10pm), with breaks in the rain closer to midnight. As we have said the last two days, it is not a guarantee to totally dry out for the annual drops and raises at midnight. However, trends have held keeping the bulk of the rain timing ahead of the start of 2023. Temperatures will also be near 50 degrees near midnight, so we keep the warm conditions going right into Sunday. Winds do pick up some for New Year’s Day. Winds 5-15 mph are likely for the first day of 2023.

Monday continues the dry and mild stretch of weather, and we do not see a return to Arctic chill in this outlook. If anything more mild weather is expected to start January with a very active weather pattern coming in from the Pacific Ocean. This means more chances for rain locally. The next round of rain is likely late Tuesday into Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso