TODAY: AM Showers, Pop-up PM Storms. Hi 82. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Evening Showers, Dry Overnight, Patchy Fog. Lo 68. Winds: Light.

TUESDAY: Stray PM Shower Or Storm. Hi 85. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

What a day yesterday for parts of the area! Areas north and west of Harrisburg got under heavy, training storms which ended up bringing several inches of rain to communities near Newville, Shippensburg, and McConnellsburg. It was much needed rain but closer to Harrisburg and points southeast, not much fell until you went into southern Lancaster county. We’re tracking light showers around this morning but expect more pop-up storms this afternoon. Activity will be scattered in nature, but much like yesterday, locally heavy rain is possible under any slow-moving cell.

The cold front finally slides through tonight, ending shower chances by sunset. Overnight will be quiet and it will be a dry start to Tuesday. There can be a stray shower or storm during the afternoon as a weak disturbance slides through but the overall chance for rain is much less than today. It will turn slightly more comfortable for mid-week as humidity drops but it heats back up with highs back near 90 by Thursday and Friday.

Most of the week is looking dry after today, but increasing humidity and weak little waves in the flow could lead to some pop-up afternoon storms both both days next weekend. It will become more humid too as highs stay a few degrees above average.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo