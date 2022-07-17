TODAY: Scattered Showers & PM Storms, Especially Late-Day. Hi 86. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Occasional Showers & Evening Storms. Lo 72. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: AM Showers, A Few PM Storms, Humid. Hi 86. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

About half of the viewing area picked up rain yesterday, and it was quite beneficial in spots. Still, areas like Mifflin, Juniata, and Perry counties could still really use rain and we’ll have another opportunity today. The same front from yesterday is lingering nearby, and that will keep the threat for showers and storms in the forecast. Expect spotty showers this morning but a better chance for more numerous showers and storms can be expected this evening. It appears the better focus for rain today will be over areas west and northwest of Harrisburg, with potential again for slow-moving downpours.

Off and on showers will continue tonight as a warm front lifts north. Depending on where morning rain sets up, more scattered storms can be expected Monday afternoon. If the front speeds up and rain sticks around Monday morning, most of the storm coverage will be south and east of the viewing area. But if we get a break and the front doesn’t swing through too early, we’ll have a better chance for storms. Any storms that do pop could be strong as plenty of wind shear will be present. Showers and storms will exit with the cold front Monday evening.

The story by the middle of the week shifts focus to the heat as a ridge of high pressure builds over the eastern third of the country. Highs will shoot back into the low 90s by Tuesday and stay there through the end of the week. A cold front will graze past us Thursday, bringing us our next best chance for showers and storms with a late-day storm possible Wednesday too. Otherwise, heat and humidity will be quite uncomfortable with potential for heat indices to approach triple digits at times later this week. Humidity looks to drop off a bit by next Friday, but it still looks hot going into next weekend. Find a way to stay cool!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo