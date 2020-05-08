More rain today, then a winter airmass drops in for the weekend

TODAY: Rain Develops. Hi 56.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Turning Windy, Near Record Cold. Lo 34. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Blustery, Rain/Snow Showers. Hi 50. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

Yesterday’s high was 65° at Harrisburg International Airport. Despite the breeze, the sun helped get us into the mid-60s. We won’t be there again until the middle part of next week as a winter airmass drops southward for the weekend. This could be the coldest air we have seen in May for decades.

Last night, a cold front came through and dropped south of the Commonwealth, and today an area of low pressure will then develop along that front and make for a winter-like storm with rain for most but snow on the back-side (mainly over western Pennsylvania). Wet snowflakes could mix in for a few spots locally late-day as colder air builds in, especially over the elevations. Highs today will be in the mid-50s, and temperatures by tomorrow morning will fall close to freezing, getting close to the record low of 32°. There will be freeze concerns especially with how far along we’ve gotten into the growing season. This air mass is rare for May which is why a FREEZE WARNING is in place for all of Central PA early Saturday morning. It will truly be like winter outside tomorrow and through much of Saturday.

Sharply cold air moving in aloft for Saturday may generate additional rain/snow/graupel showers. A few squalls remain possible across northwestern Pennsylvania, though the bigger story locally will be the chilly air and strong wind gusts that may exceed 35 mph during the day. By Sunday morning, temperatures will drop into the mid-30s again, getting awfully close to the record low of 32° set back in the 1960s. We’ll have to watch for a potential freeze again in some areas as our northwestern communities may fall to freezing or slightly below. The good news is Mother’s Day itself looks dry with sunshine and more tolerable temperatures by the afternoon. Highs will be near 60°.

Early next week will continue the theme of below normal temperatures, with 50s and more rain expected by Monday. It appears a pattern change will finally take place toward the middle of next week! A little preview: We may get into the 70s by next Friday! It will get better!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara