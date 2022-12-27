TODAY: Partly Cloudy, More Seasonable. Hi 36. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly. Lo 22. Winds: Light.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Milder! Hi 44. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

After bouncing back to near 30 degrees yesterday, the warm up continues today with highs back into the mid 30s. Stubborn clouds now should give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine today as winds remain light. Tonight will be chilly again as we clear out and overnight lows dip into the low 20s.

Sunshine and a light southwest breeze will allow highs to soar back into the 40s tomorrow and likely mid/upper 40s for Thursday! The warm up continues into Friday as temps break into the 50s for the first time in several weeks.

With the warmer air will eventually come rain and unfortunately it’s just in time for New Years weekend. Showers are still expected to move back in by Saturday afternoon with steady rain at times for New Years Eve celebrations. It appears the bulk of the moisture should move east by Sunday morning, so just a few leftover showers possible for New Years Day. In total, a half inch to as much as an inch of rain is on the table. Meanwhile, Sunday will be the warmest day of the next 7 with some locations possibly nearing 60 degrees! Mild weather will dominate the start of January but cooler times could return toward the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo