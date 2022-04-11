TODAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds & Stray Showers. Hi 62. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. Lo 48. Winds: Light.

TUESDAY: AM Shower, Then Clearing & Warm! Hi 72. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

It was an unsettled weekend and we didn’t even reach 50 degrees yesterday. Thanks to clearing skies overnight, it’s quite cold this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s everywhere — bundle up! Abundant sunshine will allow temperatures to quickly climb throughout the 40s and 50s today, with temperatures peaking in the low 60s this afternoon. The second half of the day will feature more clouds, but today will be mainly dry aside from a light shower late.

A weak area of low pressure could bring us a few showers tonight and into Tuesday morning, but a new area of high pressure will build for Tuesday afternoon, clearing out the skies and allowing temperatures to soar into the low 70s! Make some outdoor plans because it turns even warmer for Wednesday behind a warm front with temperatures pushing into the upper 70s. A few showers are possible late in the day, but even then, most of the day will be dry.

A cold front will cross the area Thursday and will bring our best chance for rain this week. It will likely come via a line of showers and storms during the early afternoon but not before temperatures approach 80 degrees! It will be cooler behind the front, but the process will be gradual with upper 60s for Friday, and highs sliding back into the upper 50s by Sunday under mixed clouds and sunshine.

Early next week looks unsettled and cool again.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo