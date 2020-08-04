A few opportunities for showers and storms through tomorrow, warmer this weekend

THIS EVENING: Stray Showers/Storms, Especially South of the Turnpike. Temperatures in the upper 70s-lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower, Storms. Lo 68. Winds Light.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. Hi 85. Winds: NE 5 mph.

There has not been much shower or storm activity yet this afternoon or evening. The dry has been leading to a nice summer day with highs in the low 80s! We will keep monitoring the chances for rain, mostly over southern locations with a stray shower or storm. This evening will remain comfortable with temperatures in the 70s. Lows then drop to the upper 60s overnight with a stray shower still possible.

The slow-moving front responsible for the stray showers/storms today will also hang close to the Midstate for tomorrow. We can expect clouds to be stubborn at times during the day with a few light showers in the morning, and a few scattered storms by the afternoon. We don’t expect many areas of heavy rain, and some places may end up with no rain at all. Highs for Friday will be in the mid-80s.

The weekend will feature drier weather with plenty of sunshine and more heat. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s, but with manageable humidity. The humidity will return early next week with some chances of storms by Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso