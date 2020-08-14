More stray downpours today, then the weekend question mark…will it rain Sunday?

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Downpour. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 68.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 85.

The forecast won’t change much today with a nearly stalled front across the southern border of Pennsylvania. There will be more clouds, but temperatures should reach the upper 80s by the afternoon with a few breaks of sun. Once again, a stray downpour or two cannot be ruled out, especially in southern counties. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Clouds increase on Saturday from an area of low pressure that will slide south of Central PA on Sunday. Daylight hours on Saturday will be dry with highs in the mid-80s. By Saturday night, model guidance still doesn’t have a good grip on what will happen. Some models keep the region totally dry through Sunday, while others bring a slug of moisture northward to give us some rain Saturday night and Sunday morning. At this point, showers will likely occur late Saturday through Sunday morning. The highest amounts of rain will be in the southern tier and don’t plan on a good soaker, but rather light showers. We will continue to track this system and post updates as the models try and come to a better solution.

We continue to see a brief period of cooler and less humid conditions toward the middle of next week. This seems to signal a pattern change that may last well beyond the middle of next week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara