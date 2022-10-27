TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Winds: NW 5-15mph. High 63.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cooler. Low 40.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Remaining Cool. High 60.

The last three days have brought dreary weather to the Midstate with periods of drizzle, fog, and low clouds. Now the winds have shifted for today, and that brings all of the difference! Dry air has already arrived from the northwest ending the fog. Temperatures will rise from the 50s this morning to highs this afternoon in the low to mid-60s. It should be a mainly pleasant evening for Hanover’s Halloween parade tonight and for trick or treat in various communities across the Midstate!

Our Friday will likely feature an increase in clouds compared to today as an east flow again develops. It should not be as dreary or as damp as the past three days. This will lead to the coolest day of the week with highs likely only in the upper 50s to near 60°.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso