More sunshine today, but rain still looms for the weekend

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. Hi 66.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 46.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 63.

High pressure will bring more fair weather to Central PA today. Radiational cooling this morning (clear skies, light winds) will make for a chilly start with patchy frost. Temperatures will start in the 30s! By this afternoon, lots of sunshine and a southerly breeze will help steer temperatures into the mid to upper 60s! Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-40s. Just a fantastic late October day ahead!

Tomorrow will bring increasing clouds but most of the day and much of Saturday will remain dry before another soaker sets sights on Pennsylvania. Rain will develop near or shortly after sunset on Saturday evening. The steady rain will occur Saturday night and much of Sunday. The rain should be tapering by Sunday evening before a few nice days will kick off next week. The start of next week will be mild with more showers expected toward midweek. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara